Copart Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Revenue of $1.16 Billion

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended January 31, 2025.

For the three months ended January 31, revenue, gross profit, and net income attributable to Copart, Inc. were $1.16 billion, $525.6 million, and $387.4 million, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $143.2 million, or 14.0%; an increase in gross profit of $61.4 million, or 13.2%; and an increase in net income attributable to Copart, Inc. of $61.8 million, or 19.0%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for three months ended January 31, 2025 was $0.40 compared