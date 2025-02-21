Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces Spring Career Fair Schedule

Businesses looking for trained entry level technicians can participate in high school and college transportation student events.

Collision repair industry businesses seeking employees or students seeking job opportunities can kick their search into high gear with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) Spring 2025 High School and College Transportation Student Career Fairs. The fairs will connect hundreds of incoming industry professionals with a plethora of employers seeking their skills.

With a half dozen career fairs already scheduled from coast to coast, these events provide an ideal opportunity for collision businesses to connect with the future workforce while showcasing the vast array of options this industry offers.

“CREF’s Career Fairs offer a unique forum for collision industry employers to connect locally with hundreds of students who have trained for entry-level positions and are ready to begin their careers,” says CREF Program Manager Tiffany Bulak. “Engaging with future transportation industry professionals is vital for all segments of the industry – collision centers, dealerships and even paint, tool and equipment companies – in order to create brand awareness for the business and also to showcase the diverse career paths available to the students in attendance. These events also allow students to learn more about their career options, so it’s a win-win for everyone. Don’t miss your chance to kick your future into high gear this spring!”

Spring 2025 High School & College Transportation Student Career Fair Schedule

March 7: Collins College (Allen, TX)

April 10: 3M Headquarters (St. Paul, MN)

April 16: Maxwell High School of Technology (Lawrenceville, GA)

April 26: South-Western Career Academy (Grove City, OH)

May 1: Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

May 1: Central Montco Technical High School (Plymouth Meeting, PA)

Organizations interested in participating in one or more of the events listed above – or would you like to collaborate with CREF to schedule one in their area should contact Bulak via email.

If you’re unable to attend CREF’s upcoming career fairs, you can still let incoming technicians know your company is interested in helping them by sponsoring work uniforms to ensure the future workforce recognizes the value of looking professional. For a donation of just $80 per student, companies can supply students with a brand-new Cintas technician shirt, branded with your logo, and a pair of work pants. Alternately, a donation of $40 per student will provide students with a branded technician shirt. Sponsoring companies can also show support for collision students by opting to distribute the uniforms in person.