Auto Care Association Says ASA, Auto Alliance and SCRS Federal Right to Repair Proposal Represents Views of ‘Small Fraction’ of Repair Market

The Auto Care Association said the federal right to repair legislative proposal by the Automotive Service Association (ASA), Alliance for Automotive Innovation, and the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced yesterday represents the views of a small fraction of the repair market and are not representative of the broader automotive aftermarket. The association, however, says the industry does appreciate automakers’ acknowledgement of the need for federal legislation to protect consumer choice in vehicle repair and looks forward to congressional consideration of the REPAIR Act when it is reintroduced in the current Congress.

The Auto Care Association has supported the