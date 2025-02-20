WIN Annual Conference 2025: Keynote Speakers and Program Highlights

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced the agenda for its 2025 Annual Conference, set for May 5-7 at the Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – Disney Springs Area in Florida. The event will feature a range of professional development sessions, networking opportunities, and keynote speeches aimed at advancing women in the collision repair industry.

Blair Womble, WIN Conference Chair, emphasized the conference’s focus on empowering women in the industry.

“This year’s conference is focused on how the women in our industry create magic every day in their roles,” Womble said. “We have attendees that have carved out their own place