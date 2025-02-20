CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Arkansas

CARSTAR announced the opening of CARSTAR AutoCraft Paint and Body Works, a 10,000 square-foot collision repair center, located at 60 County Road 9501 in Brookland, Ark.

Blake Brown, the owner of CARSTAR AutoCraft Paint and Body Works, has over 15 years of experience in the collision industry. He began his career at Green County Tech in 2004 and worked in Jonesboro, eventually becoming a lead painter. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown opened AutoCraft Paint and Body Works, starting with a small 1,800-square-foot shop and expanding to a 3,000-square-foot facility in January 2022. Following a significant hailstorm in March