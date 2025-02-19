PGW Opens Calibration Center in Houston, Texas

PGW Auto Glass announced the opening of a new calibration center in Houston, Texas expanding its services to support proper alignment of vehicle safety systems after windshield replacements.

The facility, located at 4555 Airline Drive, Suite 170, is equipped with advanced calibration technology and staffed by trained technicians.

“This new facility allows us to better serve customers in the Houston area with fast, accurate, and reliable calibration services,” said Tim Glover, PGW Auto Glass Senior Vice President of Sales. “Our goal is to ensure every vehicle meets the highest safety standards.”