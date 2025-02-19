Elitek Vehicle Services Launches ADAS MAP

Elitek Vehicle Services, an LKQ company, announced the launch of its innovative Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Mapping (ADAS MAP) solution. It is powered by advanced technology from OPUS IVS. This software tool is designed to provide repair shops with the confidence and efficiency needed to properly diagnose, calibrate, and repair Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in vehicles.

With Elitek’s ADAS MAP solution, repair shops can:

Ensure Vehicle Safety : Confidently return a safe vehicle to the road by accurately identifying and calibrating ADAS systems based on OEM data.

: Confidently return a safe vehicle to the road by accurately identifying and calibrating ADAS systems based on OEM data. Access Comprehensive Documentation : Easily generate detailed records of each calibration, programming, and scanning event, with clear documentation on what was done and why, based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specifications.

: Easily generate detailed records of each calibration, programming, and scanning event, with clear documentation on what was done and why, based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specifications. Streamline Insurance Conversations: Simplify interactions with insurers, providing precise and easy-to-understand documentation that supports the work completed, helping repair shops get paid faster.

Elitek’s ADAS MAP solution is user-friendly and integrates seamlessly into existing estimating systems. It offers repair shops a new level of efficiency and confidence, ensuring repairs meet the highest standards for safety and precision.

“We are proud to release the ADAS MAP service to our portfolio,” says Chad Cowan, VP of Services at LKQ/Elitek. “The tight integration of this service with our other offerings ensures we uphold our promise of safety to drivers and our customers.”

Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS, remarks: “We believe innovation begins with clear, actionable data. The ADAS MAP solution equips repair shops with advanced, data-driven insights, ensuring precise vehicle repairs and streamlined interactions with insurance partners. We are excited to partner with Elitek, leveraging our leading-edge technology to enhance repair accuracy while fostering greater trust and collaboration across the industry.”