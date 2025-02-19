Asbury Automotive Group Acquires Herb Chambers Companies

Sale of 14th largest private dealership group in the U.S. includes 33 dealerships, 52 franchises, and 3 collision repair centers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
The Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) announced it signed an agreement to acquire automotive dealerships owned by The Herb Chambers Companies (HCC), the fourteenth largest by revenue privately-owned dealership group in the U.S.
The sale of this flagship New England Region company is one of the most sizable in U.S. auto retail history, representing $2.9 billion in revenue in 2024, and includes 33 dealerships, 52 franchises, and three collision centers.
The transaction is subject
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.