Trive Capital Invests in Chilton Auto Body

Chilton has 20 collision repair centers in California.

Trive Capital, a Dallas, Texas-based private equity firm, announced it invested in Chilton Auto Body. Headquartered in San Carlos, Calif, Chilton operates 20 collision shops across the Bay Area and Los Angeles and continues to grow throughout state.

Founded in 1969, services all vehicle makes and models, but specializes in repairing electric vehicles from OEMs Tesla, Rivian and Lucid, among others. The Company was the first Tesla-certified body shop.

“Today’s announcement marks a pivotal moment for our company and is a testament to the commitment and strength of our team, our track