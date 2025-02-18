David Luehr to Lead Northeast Trade Show Pre-Show Success Workshop

While NORTHEAST 2025 officially takes place March 14-16 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J., the educational component of the show will kick off on Thursday, March 13 as Dave Luehr of Elite Body Shop Solutions returns to offer another full-day of education. Last year’s pre-show workshop debut was such a huge success, Luehr and his team are returning to NORTHEAST to present “Fundamentals of Operational Success.”

Luehr intends to show audience members how to not only increase productivity and profit, but also how to reduce stress. Most body shop chaos is avoidable by consistently doing the basics