Classic Collision Acquires Two Repair Facilities in North Carolina

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Desired Image Collision and Customs Inc, in Troutman, N.C. and Cornelius Paint and Body Shop in Cornelius, N.C.

Classic Collision Inc. logoDesired Image Collision and Customs Inc. was a full-service repair shop. Cornelius Paint and Body Shop, a family-owned and operated business, opened its doors in 1983 as the first collision repair center in Lake Norman.

