Classic Collision Acquires Two Repair Facilities in North Carolina

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Desired Image Collision and Customs Inc, in Troutman, N.C. and Cornelius Paint and Body Shop in Cornelius, N.C.
Desired Image Collision and Customs Inc. was a full-service repair shop. Cornelius Paint and Body Shop, a family-owned and operated business, opened its doors in 1983 as the first collision repair center in Lake Norman.
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.