CIF Announces 2025 Board of Trustees

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced their Board of Trustees and elected Officers for 2025.

The 2025 Officers are as follows:

President – Casey Steffen, Norton / Saint-Gobain

Vice President – Paul Hill, I-CAR

Treasurer – Don Smith, Elitek / LKQ

Secretary – Kurt Lammon, Polyvance

Immediate Past President – Dan Risley, CCC Intelligent Solutions

CIF also welcomes newly elected Trustee

Cindy Reeves – Enterprise Mobility

Trustees continuing their terms

Nick Callum, Headlights.com

Martin Crowell, Geico

Harry Hall

Mike Lanza, Mirka

Frank LaViola

Petra Schroeder, Collisionista

Scott Walton, Sherwin-Williams

Jeff Wildman, BASF

John Webb, TenPoint Complete

CIF also thanked departing