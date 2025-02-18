CollisionWeek

CIF Announces 2025 Board of Trustees

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced their Board of Trustees and elected Officers for 2025.

The 2025 Officers are as follows:

  • President – Casey Steffen, Norton / Saint-Gobain
  • Vice President – Paul Hill, I-CAR
  • Treasurer – Don Smith, Elitek / LKQ
  • Secretary – Kurt Lammon, Polyvance
  • Immediate Past President – Dan Risley, CCC Intelligent Solutions

CIF also welcomes newly elected Trustee

  • Cindy Reeves – Enterprise Mobility

Trustees continuing their terms

  • Nick Callum, Headlights.com
  • Martin Crowell, Geico
  • Harry Hall
  • Mike Lanza, Mirka
  • Frank LaViola
  • Petra Schroeder, Collisionista
  • Scott Walton, Sherwin-Williams
  • Jeff Wildman, BASF
  • John Webb, TenPoint Complete

CIF also thanked departing

