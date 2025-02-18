CIF Announces 2025 Board of Trustees

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced their Board of Trustees and elected Officers for 2025.
The 2025 Officers are as follows:
- President – Casey Steffen, Norton / Saint-Gobain
- Vice President – Paul Hill, I-CAR
- Treasurer – Don Smith, Elitek / LKQ
- Secretary – Kurt Lammon, Polyvance
- Immediate Past President – Dan Risley, CCC Intelligent Solutions
CIF also welcomes newly elected Trustee
- Cindy Reeves – Enterprise Mobility
Trustees continuing their terms
- Nick Callum, Headlights.com
- Martin Crowell, Geico
- Harry Hall
- Mike Lanza, Mirka
- Frank LaViola
- Petra Schroeder, Collisionista
- Scott Walton, Sherwin-Williams
- Jeff Wildman, BASF
- John Webb, TenPoint Complete
CIF also thanked departing
