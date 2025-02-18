CollisionWeek

ASE Modifies Requirements for L4 ADAS Specialist Certification Test

ASE has removed the prerequisite test requirements for the ASE Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Specialist Certification test (L4), allowing more service professionals to take the test.

“Shops are performing more ADAS service and repairs than ever before, and it is important that they can demonstrate to their customers that the service professionals on staff can diagnose, service and calibrate ADAS on vehicles,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “By removing the prerequisites to taking the L4 test, more service professionals are eligible to prepare for and take this challenging test.”

The ASE L4 test covers content focused

