U.S. Department of Education Reverses Reporting Burden on Career and Technical Education Programs

February proclaimed career and technical education month.

On February 10, the U.S. Department of Education announced the reversal of a regulatory reporting scheme put in place by the Biden-Harris Administration in December that would have required states and the local career and technical education (CTE) programs across the country to comply with what career education association and the Trump Administration consider burdensome and unnecessary reporting.

According to the Department, the last-minute Biden-era information collection under the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act of 2006 (Perkins V) would have piled on thousands of hours in additional reporting compliance requirements