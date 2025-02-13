Trump Administration Restores Section 232 National Security Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Imports

Automotive parts associations warn on impact to supply chains and prices.

On February 10, the White House announced President Donald J. Trump signed proclamations to close existing loopholes and exemptions to restore a 25% tariff on imported steel and elevated the tariff to 25% on aluminum. According to the White House, President Trump was exercising his authority under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to adjust imports of steel and aluminum to protect our national security.

In 2018, President Trump invoked authority under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose 25% tariffs on