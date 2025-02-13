Nissan and Honda Terminate MOU on Possible Merger

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced the termination of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on December 23 last year for consideration of a business integration between the two companies.

Since signing the MOU, the management teams of both companies, including the chief executive officers, have discussed and considered the surrounding market environment, the objectives of the business integration, and the management strategies and structures post-integration. Additionally, taking into account the importance of a business integration, both companies have carefully consulted with various stakeholders.

During the discussions between the two companies, various options were considered regarding