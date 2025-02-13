Interview: Rich Harrison, CollisionRight

CollisionRight CEO Rich Harrison discusses growth, acquisitions, and the future of collision repair consolidation

In a rapidly evolving collision repair industry, CollisionRight, founded in 2020 during the pandemic, continues to expand its footprint, recently acquiring seven Mander Collision and Glass locations in the Milwaukee metropolitan area. This acquisition brings the company’s total number of collision repair facilities to 115 across 11 states. Rich Harrison, CEO of CollisionRight, sat down with CollisionWeek to discuss the acquisition, the company’s strategic vision, and the broader market landscape.

In our video interview embedded below, Harrison details CollisionRight’s acquisition model, how they balance local brand identity with operational scale, navigating challenges such as the technician shortage and the future of consolidation.

The acquisition of Mander Collision and Glass was a significant milestone for CollisionRight, given Mander’s strong regional presence and customer-first culture. Harrison emphasized that the decision to bring Mander into the CollisionRight family was not just about growth, but about alignment in values.

“Mander is an awesome business,” Harrison said. “If you are looking for collision repair in the Greater Milwaukee MSA, chances are you’re going to Mander. They’re the leading regional independent multi-shop operator in that area.”

Beyond Mander’s brand strength, Harrison pointed to the culture built by its leadership team, particularly its commitment to customer service and quality work. “The big thing was the culture that Randy and Nathan McPherson created—taking care of the customer, staying connected, doing quality work. It was very easy for us to get excited about Mander becoming part of the CollisionRight family.”

Balancing Local Identity with Operational Scale

One of the defining features of CollisionRight’s acquisition model is maintaining local brand identities while integrating shops into a standardized operational platform. This allows them to achieve efficiencies in purchasing, insurance partnerships, and technology, while still preserving the trust and recognition of established brands.

“When we acquire a business, we retain the local brand in the market,” Harrison explained. “We think it’s a real strength when you can get the market leader, especially when these businesses have been around for decades. Customers have a connection to them.”

At the same time, he detailed how CollisionRight operates as a unified national organization, saying, “All the shops are 100% corporate-owned by CollisionRight, and they’re all on the same instance of CCC. We purchase our parts, paint, and materials as one company, and we interact with insurance carriers as a single point of contact. This allows us to function similarly to large national MSOs while keeping the local brands customers trust.”

The collision repair industry faced significant challenges in 2024. Harrison acknowledged these headwinds but is optimistic about CollisionRight’s ability to adapt.

“2024 was a challenging year for the industry,” he said. “We’ve seen fewer repairable claims, more total losses, and customers more hesitant to file insurance claims. The market dynamics are changing, but we are adapting.”

One area where CollisionRight is investing heavily is vehicle calibration. As cars become more technologically advanced, proper calibration is critical to ensuring post-repair safety.

“We’ve focused heavily on calibration because vehicles must be calibrated to be safe for the occupants after we deliver the car. It’s a non-negotiable,” Harrison stated. “Having size and scale allows us to reinvest in calibration rather than subcontracting it out. We want that expertise in-house.”

A People-First Growth Strategy

Even as CollisionRight expands, the company remains focused on employee retention and training. Harrison highlighted the importance of creating a workplace culture that employees want to be part of, especially in an industry facing ongoing technician shortages.

“We have a team of recruiters working to fill open positions, but for me, it’s about retention,” he said. “We established our apprentice program, RightStart, two years ago to bring young talent into the industry. But beyond hiring, it’s about creating the best place to work.”

To ensure CollisionRight remains an employer of choice, the company conducts an annual employee engagement survey and works to continuously improve workplace culture. “Pay is important, benefits are important, but it really comes down to leadership and how managers create a positive environment in the shops,” Harrison noted. “My vision is that everyone working at CollisionRight loves coming to work.”

Looking Ahead: Consolidation and Industry Trends

With CollisionRight’s rapid expansion, Harrison sees industry consolidation accelerating in the coming years. He believes the benefits of scale—ranging from operational efficiency to technological investments—make the industry increasingly attractive to larger operators.

“Consolidation is only going to intensify,” he predicted. “It’s a great industry—highly fragmented, strong margins, and immense benefits from scale. I see more consolidation happening, and CollisionRight will continue to play a role in that.”

However, Harrison made it clear that growth is only one part of his vision. “Growth is exciting, but it’s got to be about quality,” he said. “It’s not just about workmanship, but about our people working towards a common goal. We talk about getting our customers ‘back to go’—that means speed, keeping customers informed, investing in new technology, and ensuring OEM certifications. We want to be the best in every market we operate in.”

As CollisionRight continues to expand, Harrison remains committed to a dual focus: growth and excellence. The acquisition of Mander Collision and Glass underscores the company’s approach—strategic expansion combined with a respect for local brand equity.

In an industry facing shifting market dynamics, CollisionRight is positioning itself as a leader by investing in technology, strengthening partnerships with insurance carriers, and prioritizing employee satisfaction. As 2025 unfolds, Harrison and his team are optimistic about what’s ahead.

“We’ve been through a roller coaster in this industry—starting a business in a pandemic, dealing with supply chain constraints, inflation, and technician shortages,” Harrison reflected. “But I’m really excited about where our business is today. We’re positioned for a very successful 2025.”