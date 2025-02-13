ABPA Applauds Judge’s Decision to Uphold Massachusetts Right to Repair Law

Reiterates support for federal legislation on right to repair and automotive design patent reform.

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) welcomed U.S. District Judge Denise Casper’s ruling to uphold Massachusetts’ Right to Repair law, saying the decision reinforces the rights of vehicle owners to choose where and how their cars are repaired, ensuring greater competition and affordability in the automotive repair market.

The ABPA says it stands in support of consumer choice and fair competition in the automotive industry.

“This ruling is a major victory for consumers and independent repair businesses,” said Edward Salamy, Executive Director of the ABPA.