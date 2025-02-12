Quality Collision Group Acquires First Repair Center in Virginia

Quality Collision Group (QCG) has expanded into Virginia with the acquisition of Dorn’s Body and Paint, a well-established collision repair facility in the Richmond area. This marks QCG’s first location in the state.

Dorn’s Body and Paint, founded in 1965 by Raymond Dorn, has grown from a small body shop into a 35,000-square-foot facility on seven acres in Mechanicsville, Va. The business employs over 50 people and offers collision repair, mechanical services, towing, and auto detailing.

“We are excited to welcome Dorn’s Body and Paint to the QCG family and look forward to expanding our presence in Virginia,” said Blake