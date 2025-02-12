IIHS Reports Vehicle Manufacturers Make Big Strides in Front Crash Prevention

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) vehicle manufacturers are delivering major improvements in their automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems following the introduction of a tougher front crash prevention evaluation by IIHS last year.

“The rapid progress manufacturers have made to improve these vital crash avoidance systems is impressive,” IIHS President David Harkey said. “Vehicles that excel in this new test will save lives, as it addresses the most dangerous kinds of front-to-rear crashes.”

Twenty-two of the latest 30 vehicles evaluated earn a good or acceptable rating, which requires systems to be able to prevent or substantially mitigate