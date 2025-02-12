Hunter Alignment Systems Approved for Mercedes-Benz Wheel Alignment Machine Online integration

Hunter Engineering announced that its alignment systems are approved for use with Mercedes-Benz Wheel Alignment Machine online integration.

The new integration allows Mercedes-Benz dealerships real-time access to Mercedes-Benz alignment specifications via Hunter wheel aligners. In addition to saving time, the new system reduces the risk of incorrect or outdated specifications and potential cost of denied warranty claims.

Powered by WinAlign software, Hunter alignment technology guides technicians through a simple, vehicle-specific process. Once the technician enters the VIN, the Hunter aligner acquires the specs from the Mercedes-Benz Wheel Alignment cloud database. The technician then performs the alignment as usual, with the