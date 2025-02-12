CollisionWeek

Federal Judge Dismisses Vehicle Manufacturer Lawsuit that Sought to Overturn Massachusetts Right to Repair Law Revisions

Pivotal lawsuit challenged Massachusetts Data Access law that was approved by voters in 2020.

A Federal District Judge in Massachusetts yesterday dismissed the long-pending lawsuit brought by the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, that represents vehicle manufacturers, against Massachusetts’ revised Right to Repair law. The lawsuit, Alliance for Automotive Innovation vs. Andrea Joy Campbell, Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, was filed by the Alliance in November 2020, shortly after Massachusetts voters approved the law in a ballot question by a 75% to 25% margin.

U.S. District Court Judge Denise Casper, who was assigned to the case

