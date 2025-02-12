ASA Supports Nomination of Kelly Loeffler to Lead Small Business Administration

House Small Business Committee explores key tax credit and workforce training.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) reported that President Trump’s nominee to lead the Small Business Administration (SBA), former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), received a vote in support from the U.S. Senate Small Business Committee. SBA loans play an important role in helping many automotive repair businesses access the capital needed to make investments that keep their businesses competitive. ASA said it supports and looks forward to Loeffler’s full Senate’s final confirmation.

According to ASA, the same day that Loeffler received the support of the Senate Small Business Committee,