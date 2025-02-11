Registration Opens for June 24-26 IBIS Global Summit 2025 in Istanbul

IBIS Worldwide has opened registration for the IBIS Global Summit 2025, set for June 24-26 at the Swissôtel The Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey. The event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and decision-makers across the collision repair sector.

More details and registration information are available at: IBIS Global Summit 2025 Registration.

The 2025 summit, themed Shaping The Future: Leadership Through Collaboration, will focus on industry challenges, technological advancements, and strategies for growth. Sessions will include presentations and panel discussions featuring global experts, as well as networking opportunities designed to connect business leaders, stakeholders, and policymakers.

Attendees can expect:

Industry Insights: Discussions on key trends, challenges, and opportunities in collision repair.

Networking Opportunities: A structured format to encourage collaboration and business connections.

Technology & Sustainability Focus: Sessions highlighting emerging innovations and best practices.

Istanbul provides the backdrop for this year’s summit, offering a mix of historical and modern influences.

In addition to the June Global Summit, IBIS USA 2025 is scheduled for April 1-3 in Chicago. More information on IBIS USA is available online.