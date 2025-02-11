Fix Network Names Daryll O’Keefe Vice President of Strategic Business Development for North America

The Fix Network announced the appointment of Daryll O’Keefe as Vice President of Strategic Business Development for North America. In this role, O’Keefe will focus on expanding the company’s franchise network, increasing sales, and improving profitability across its collision brands in the U.S. and Canada.

O’Keefe has been with Fix Network for more than a decade. His connection to the company began in 2005 as a supplier partner, helping convert Fix Auto Cambridge to Sherwin-Williams Paints. In 2010, he played a key role