CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Fix Network Names Daryll O’Keefe Vice President of Strategic Business Development for North America

Fix Network Names Daryll O’Keefe Vice President of Strategic Business Development for North America

By Leave a Comment

The Fix Network announced the appointment of Daryll O’Keefe as Vice President of Strategic Business Development for North America. In this role, O’Keefe will focus on expanding the company’s franchise network, increasing sales, and improving profitability across its collision brands in the U.S. and Canada.

Daryll O’Keefe was named Vice President of Strategic Business Development for North America at the Fix Network.

O’Keefe has been with Fix Network for more than a decade. His connection to the company began in 2005 as a supplier partner, helping convert Fix Auto Cambridge to Sherwin-Williams Paints. In 2010, he played a key role

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey