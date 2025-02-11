CIF Announces $250,000 Fund to Help Collision Repair Industry Members Impacted by California Wildfires

Applications for assistance will be accepted through March 31.

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) currently has a total of $250,000 set aside to assist industry members impacted by the recent wildfires in California.

Outgoing CIF President Dan Risley of CCC Intelligent Solutions announced during the recent 14th CIF Annual Charity event in Palm Springs, Calif.

The non-profit organization has already begun to make donations to collision repair professionals who were severely impacted by these devastating events. Applications for assistance will be accepted through March 31, 2025.

Donations to the fund to assist collision repair industry members affected by the fire can be made online.

According to CIF, all incoming funds will go directly to affected industry colleagues and no donation is too small, and every contribution helps.