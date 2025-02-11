Arnold Motor Supply Joins Refinish Distributors Alliance

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) has added Arnold Motor Supply to its network of independent refinish distributors.

Arnold Motor Supply, founded in 1927 by E.P. Arnold, operates 77 locations across five states with $30 million in paint, body, and equipment (PBE) sales. The company launched Auto Refinish Solutions in 2006 to expand its offerings in collision repair, heavy-duty body shop equipment, and industrial painting. Today, 20 of its 66 stores also feature full-service machine shops.

Brad Edwardson, Vice President of Business Development at Arnold Motor Supply, said the company looks forward to collaborating with other RDA members. “We are looking