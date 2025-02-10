Universal Technical Institute Adds Tesla START Collision Repair Training Program to Long Beach Campus Offerings

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) announced the expansion of its Manufacturer Specific Advanced Training program by adding Tesla’s START Collision Repair program.

Tesla’s START program is an intensive training program that prepares workers for successful careers at Tesla. Graduates of UTI’s Collision Repair and Refinish Technology program who meet Tesla’s program criteria and are hired by Tesla as interns will be eligible for the 4-month program. The Tesla-specific courses build on the traditional body and paint repair training of UTI’s collision program, including electrical work, panel removal and replacement, and recalibration.

Upon successful completion, graduates will have the opportunity to transition