Northeast Trade Show Seminar to Examine AI Tools to Support Collision Repair Operations

Taylor Moss of OEC will set out to address how collision repair facility owners can view artificial intelligence (AI0) from a theoretical and practical standpoint with “Using AI Tools to Support Your Collision Repair Operations” on Saturday, March 15 at the AASP/NJ’s NORTHEAST 2025 Automotive Services Show.

The show, taking place March 14-16 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J., aims to provide its attendees with all the knowledge they need to combat the growing challenges automotive and collision repair professionals face daily.

According to Moss, AI tools can be applied to one’s business, whether during customer acquisition