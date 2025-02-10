NAPA to Support SkillsUSA Transportation Students in New Scholarship Program

A total of $20,000 in scholarships to be awarded.

SkillsUSA and NAPA announced a new scholarship program to support the next generation of skilled professionals. Skilled technicians play a vital role in keeping our communities moving, but there is currently a national shortage of professionals in these roles. Together, SkillsUSA and NAPA aim to set students up for success and fuel the pipeline for the next generation of technicians.

This scholarship represents NAPA and SkillsUSA’s unwavering commitment to empowering young talent and shaping the future of the industry, with a focus on students in the transportation repair pathway who demonstrate