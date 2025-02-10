Classic Collision Acquires Repair Center in Washington State

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Elite Collision Center in Battle Ground, Wash.

Elite Collision Center has been a family-owned and operated business for over two decades, proudly serving Clark County and the surrounding areas.

“We take pride in supporting our community and being the preferred collision center in Battle Ground. From what we have seen, Classic is deeply rooted in the communities they serve as well, making this the right decision for us,” said Kevin Morse, former owner of Elite Collision Center.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elite Collision Center into the Classic Collision family. Their long- standing