ABPA Warns of Repair Cost and Total Loss Impact from Proposed New Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum

Association says tariffs would affect costs of both OEM and aftermarket collision repair parts.

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) warns that President Trump’s February 9 announcement of new 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, expected to be officially announced today, could drive up the cost of collision repair parts. The announcement came during a press briefing aboard Air Force One as Trump traveled to New Orleans for the Super Bowl.

“This policy marks a significant escalation in trade measures, reminiscent of the tariffs imposed during President Trump’s first term, which included a 25% tariff on steel and a