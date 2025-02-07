Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Increased in January

Prices were up both month-over-month and year-over-year.
Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix, mileage, and seasonally adjusted basis moved 0.4% higher in January compared to December, causing the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) to increase to 205.6, a gain of 0.8% from a year ago. The seasonal adjustment to the index muted the movement for the month, as non-seasonally adjusted values rose faster than seasonally adjusted values. The non-adjusted price in January increased by 0.6% compared to December, moving the unadjusted average price up 1.1% year over year.
Increasing used vehicle prices allow for more collision repair work prior
