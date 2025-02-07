CollisionWeek

The UK’s Vella Group Acquires 18th Collision Repair Center

The Vella Group in the United Kingdom announced the acquisition of First National Vehicles Ltd, which trades as Central Accident Repairs, in Wednesbury, West Midlands.

This new location is The Vella Group’s 18th site and marks the company’s first acquisition of 2025, following a year of significant expansion in 2024.  Last year’s growth included the acquisition of four new sites and the opening of a purpose-built facility in Manchester East.

Marc Holding, Managing Director of The Vella Group commented, said “We are pleased to be growing our footprint in the Midlands with the addition of First National Vehicles / Central

