TAG Calibrations Opens New Blue Ash, Ohio Facility

TAG Calibrations has expanded its presence with a new 9,000-square-foot facility in Blue Ash, Ohio. The center, staffed by four full-time technicians, will provide advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) calibration services to support local body shops and repair businesses.

TAG Calibrations was founded by Andy Tylka, who also owns TAG Auto Group and serves as treasurer for the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS). Recognizing the growing importance of ADAS calibration, Tylka entered the field three years ago and has since expanded with locations in Indiana and Ohio. Additional centers are planned for Akron, Ohio, and Clarksville, Kentucky.

