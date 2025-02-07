CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Driven Brands Collision Heart Fund Activated to Support Employees Impacted by California Wildfires

Driven Brands Collision Heart Fund Activated to Support Employees Impacted by California Wildfires

By Leave a Comment

The Driven Brands Collision Group consisting of Abra, CARSTAR, and Fix Auto USA, has a significant number of franchise locations and employees in California. While all of our locations and employees are safe following the recent wildfires, many team members in the greater Los Angeles area are facing the aftermath of these devastating events.

In response, the Driven Collision team has rallied together to launch the Driven Brands Collision Group Heart Fund. The fund aims to assist franchise employees within the Driven Brands Collision Group, experiencing unexpected financial hardship due to the fires.

“We’ve come together to open the Collision

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey