ASE Education Foundation Accepting Nominations for Outstanding Instructor of the Year

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2025 ASE Education Foundation Outstanding Instructor of the Year award. This prestigious recognition celebrates high school or college instructors from ASE-accredited automotive, diesel/truck or collision repair programs who go above and beyond to inspire and guide the next generation of automotive service professionals.

Candidates for the ASE Education Foundation Outstanding Instructor of the Year award must be nominated by an administrator such as a principal, program director, dean, department chair or CTE director. Finalists will be contacted by an ASE Education Foundation field manager to verify their information and eligibility.

To nominate an