ProColor Collision Expands in Bakersfield, California

Qazi Asad, a 37-year industry veteran, has opened ProColor Collision Bakersfield Southwest, marking his second location in four months. Asad, alongside CFO Obeer Qazi and Vice President of Operations Saady Qazi, continues to expand his collision repair service in California. As CollisionWeek reported in October, Asad opened ProColor Collision Lynwood.

Located at 4900 Lisa Marie Ct., the new ProColor Collision Bakersfield Southwest facility offers easy access via State Route 99 and is equipped to handle a range of vehicles, including electric vehicles, large vans, RVs, and semi-trucks.

“Our priority at ProColor Collision is to serve our community with integrity and