Nonprofit Collision Engineering Career Alliance Launches to Expand Collision Repair Technician Training

The Collision Engineering program, introduced in 2021 as a pilot initiative, has evolved into the Collision Engineering Career Alliance, a nonprofit organization focused on addressing the ongoing shortage of skilled collision repair technicians.

Originally launched by the Enterprise Mobility Foundation and Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, the program began at four schools across the U.S. with the goal of training technicians through a hybrid apprenticeship model. The demand for skilled professionals remains high, with more than 100,000 job openings expected through 2028. The transition to a nonprofit structure aims to expand the program’s reach and strengthen industry collaboration.

