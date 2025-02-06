Collision Claims and Losses Continued Down Trend in Third Quarter Compared to 2023

Quarterly collision claim counts were down for the sixth quarter in a row compared to the previous year.

The latest available Fast Track Monitoring system data from the Independent Statistical Service Inc. (ISS) showed that the decline in collision claims continued as claims on a quarterly basis were down for the sixth consecutive quarter compared to the previous year. Losses were also down on a quarterly basis compared to the same quarter last year for the fifth month in a row.

Collision coverage claims for the third quarter of 2024, at over 1.43 million, were down more than 143,000, or