Bosch Acquires Roadside Protect

Acquisition expands roadside assistance presence in North America.

Bosch Service Solutions has acquired Roadside Protect, Inc., a U.S.-based provider of towing and roadside administration services. The acquisition, finalized on January 31, expands Bosch’s presence in the North American roadside assistance market by adding access to Roadside Protect’s network of more than 12,000 towing partners in the United States and Canada. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Roadside Protect, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, provides services to automotive manufacturers, fleet operators, insurers, and aftermarket clients. The company offers breakdown support, recall management, and claims processing for vehicles ranging