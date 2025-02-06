CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Bosch Acquires Roadside Protect

Bosch Acquires Roadside Protect

By Leave a Comment

Acquisition expands roadside assistance presence in North America.

Bosch Service Solutions has acquired Roadside Protect, Inc., a U.S.-based provider of towing and roadside administration services. The acquisition, finalized on January 31, expands Bosch’s presence in the North American roadside assistance market by adding access to Roadside Protect’s network of more than 12,000 towing partners in the United States and Canada. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Bosch logoRoadside Protect, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, provides services to automotive manufacturers, fleet operators, insurers, and aftermarket clients. The company offers breakdown support, recall management, and claims processing for vehicles ranging

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey