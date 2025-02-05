Kirmac Automotive Opens Its Largest Facility in Langley, British Columbia

Kirmac Automotive announced the opening of its newest and largest location in Langley, British Columbia, Canada. The brownfield expansion has seen the building undergo a renovation to transform it into a state-of-the-art collision repair facility.

The facility houses Kirmac’s three brands: Kirmac Collision & Autoglass, Reborn Autobody (specializing in luxury vehicles), and its newest division, Fleet Street Commercial Vehicle Repairs for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles.

This comprehensive approach ensures that all customers, from individual car owners to large commercial fleets can receive high quality service tailored to their specific needs.

