Jake Rodenroth Named Chief Revenue Officer at Quality Collision Group

Quality Collision Group (QCG) announced Jake Rodenroth was appointed as the new Chief Revenue Officer.

Rodenroth offers a wealth of industry knowledge and has a career in the collision industry dating back to May, 2000. Jake also brings extensive expertise in OEM repairs, having previously served as Senior Operations Manager of the North American Body Repair Program at Lucid Motors. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing the performance and training of the North American Approved Shop Network, something that QCG has inherently become familiar with throughout its business journey.

“We’re pleased to welcome Jake Rodenroth to our leadership