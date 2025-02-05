Fix Network Canada’s Sylvain Séguin Appointed as Canadian Collision Industry Forum Chair

Fix Network Canada announced that its President, Sylvain Séguin, has been appointed as the new Chair of the Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) for 2025.

CCIF Toronto will return as part of the Canadian Auto Care Industry Conference (CAIC), held on March 19–20 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport & Conference Centre. The two-day event brings together professionals from the collision and mechanical sectors to explore industry trends, share insights, and exchange ideas on the opportunities and challenges shaping our industry.

Attendees can look forward to: