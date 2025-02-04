VIVE Collision Acquires Three Locations

Latest additions bring their total footprint to 55 collision repair centers in the Northeast.
VIVE Collision announced the acquisition of three new collision repair centers as part of its accelerated growth strategy for 2025. The new additions bring VIVE Collision’s total footprint to 55 locations across nine states in the Northeast.
- VIVE Collision of Duncansville, formerly Professionals Auto Body, in Duncansville, Pennsylvania on January 17. The Central Pennsylvania location is 22,500 square feet and holds many Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) certifications.
- VIVE Collision of Worcester, formerly Carsmetics of Worcester, in Worcester, Massachusetts, joined on January 24. The
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.