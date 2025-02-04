Crash Champions Opens New Location in Portland, Oregon

Crash Champions announced the continued expansion of its Pacific Northwest lineup with the official opening of its newest collision repair center. The 22,000-square-foot facility officially opened for business February 3 and is located at 7875 SW Hunziker Road in Portland, Ore. The newly outfitted location is adjacent to Crash Champions’ LUXE | EV Certified repair center at 7585 SW Hunziker Road, which delivers the industry’s highest quality, factory-certified services for highline and luxury EV vehicles including Audi, Alfa Romeo, and Tesla.

“We’re proud of Crash Champions’ rapid growth across the Pacific Northwest,” said Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “This expansion