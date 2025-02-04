Collision Repair Education Foundation Benchmark School Grant Applications Open

Industry-funded program helps schools improve the collision repair training programs.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that applications are open for schools to apply for grants to help provide their programs with access to the latest tools, equipment, and supplies, to enrich students’ learning environment.

Applications opened January 28. The deadline to apply is June 27, 2025. Instructors who apply for online have the opportunity to receive up to $25,000 in funding for their school’s collision education program.

More information and links to the required school survey and grant application are available online.

