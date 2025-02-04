CCC Repair Workflow Now Integrates with Tekion DMS Platform

Integration enables dealer-owned collision repair centers to seamlessly manage repairs.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) announced today the integration of its CCC Repair Workflow shop management solution with Tekion’s dealer management system (DMS), which is part of their Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) platform. This integration connects two critical systems for dealer and repair center operations, streamlining repair management and creating visibility from the inception of the repair to billing.

“Dealer management systems are the source of truth for today’s modern automotive dealerships,” said Mark Fincher, vice president of product management at CCC. “Dealer body shops rely on specialized technology to manage the collision repair process. Without integrations between body shop systems and dealer management software, these processes often require manual data entry, leading to inefficiencies and errors. Integrating CCC ONE with Tekion bridges two critical systems, helping dealer body shops streamline operations, reduce inefficiencies and gain access to leading repair management solutions. We’re excited to partner with Tekion to enhance connections across the industry.”

The new integration synchronizes essential data, including repair order numbers, vehicle information, repair history and accounting details, creating a smoother process for dealerships. By reducing the time spent on manual data entry and reconciliation of general ledger entries, repair centers can focus on delivering repairs more efficiently, improving cycle times and increasing shop productivity. This ultimately leads to faster repairs, which, in turn, contribute to an overall better experience for the vehicle owner.

“We’re pleased to integrate with CCC Intelligent Solutions, offering our dealers a seamless way to access advanced repair management tools,” said Guru Sankararaman, chief operating officer at Tekion. “CCC’s technology enables our dealers to streamline operations, optimize workflows, and ensure seamless and efficient service for their customers.”